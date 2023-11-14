It's time for a showdown of HBO drama acting heavyweights. In his Broadway debut, Michael Imperioli will join Jeremy Strong in An Enemy of the People, it was announced today.

The strictly limited 16-week engagement will play Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre. Previews begin February 27, 2024 with an official opening set for March 18, 2024. Tickets for An Enemy of the People, an adaptation of the Ibsen play by Amy Herzog directed by Sam Gold, will go on sale Wednesday, November 15 at 9am.

Key members of the creative team have also been announced. An Enemy of the People will feature scenic design by dots, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, production stage management by Rachel Bauder, technical supervision by Juniper Street Productions and casting by Taylor Williams Casting.

An Emmy and SAG Award winner, Imperioli played the volatile nightclub owner Christopher Moltisanti in the HBO crime drama The Sopranos. The role earned him the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2004. More recently, he received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Dominic Di Grasso in the second season of The White Lotus.

An Enemy of the People takes place in a Norwegian spa town, where the water is a life-giving tourist draw. When Doctor Thomas Stockmann discovers the water is poisoned, he alerts the mayor to the problem, but the mayor may not be as quick to act as Stockmann assumed. Stockmann becomes an unlikely whistleblower.

Speaking to HBO’s official Succession podcast after that show's finale, Strong looked forward to An Enemy of the People being “another romp in the park.”