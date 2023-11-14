Steve Carell, Alison Pill, Anika Noni Rose & More to Star in Uncle Vanya on Broadway

The Office's Steve Carrell and a starry cast will get extremely miserable together on stage for Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Uncle Vanya. Directed by Lila Neugebauer with a new translation by Tony nominee Heidi Schreck, the production will begin previews at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on April 2, 2024 with an official opening set for April 24.

Carell will make his Broadway debut as the depressive Vanya with William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) as Astrov, Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell as Mama Voinitski, Mia Katigbak (Infinite Life) as Marina, three-time Tony nominee Alfred Molina as Alexander Serabryakov, Tony nominee Alison Pill as Sonya and Tony winner Anika Noni Rose as Yelena. Complete casting will be announced soon.

Best known for playing Michael Scott on the NBC comedy The Office for eight years, Carell’s films include the Despicable Me series, The Big Short, Little Miss Sunshine and The 40-Year-Old Virgin. Most recently, he has appeared in the series Space Force and The Morning Show, earning SAG and Emmy Award nominations for the latter. Harper, an Emmy nominee for his performance in NBC’s The Good Place, appeared in Lincoln Center Theater’s After the Blast and in Roundabout Theatre Company’s Primary Trust. Houdyshell is the recipient of a Tony Award for The Humans and received Tony Award nominations for her performances in The Music Man, A Doll’s House, Part 2, Follies and Well. Katigbak appeared in Lincoln Center Theater’s The Headlands and in Infinite Life. Molina made his Broadway debut in Art in 1998; he subsequently performed on Broadway as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof and Mark Rothko in Red. Pill was nominated for a Tony Award for her Broadway debut in The Lieutenant of Inishmore and for a Lucille Lortel Award for On the Mountain. Rose won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in Caroline, or Change; further Broadway credits include A Raisin in the Sun and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Uncle Vanya will feature sets by Mimi Lien, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Lap Chi Chu and Elizabeth Harper and sound by Mikhail Fiksel and Beth Lake.