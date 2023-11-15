McFly Files, Backstage at Back to the Future with Casey Likes, Episode 8: Outta Time

Back to the Future star Casey Likes is back with the eighth and highly caffeinated last episode of McFly Files! This week, Likes, who plays Marty McFly, meets fans at the stage door, explores the Winter Garden Theatre (and some Cats history) and asks castmates what Broadway and Back to the Future means to them. Likes' costar Roger Bart, who plays Doc Brown, also submits to an expansive tell-all interview (and may or may not participate in a joyous musical number) before Likes bids a sincere adieu to viewers of the McFly Files for now.

And with that... we're outta time.