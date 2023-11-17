The Stars of Spamalot Ham It Up on Opening Night

The stars of “Spamalot” on opening night! (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Spamalot celebrated its opening night on November 16 at the St. James Theatre. Broadway.com galloped over to the St. James Theatre to celebrate with the cast, creative team and special guests. The director Josh Rhodes and creator Eric Idle were joined at the celebration by the show’s hilarious cast: James Monroe Iglehart as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as The Lady of the Lake, Christopher Fitzgerald as Patsy, Ethan Slater as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Taran Killam as Sir Lancelot, Jimmy Smagula as Sir Bedevere, Michael Urie as Sir Robin and Nik Walker as Sir Galahad.

Unfortunately—gosh, this is embarrassing—a giant canned meat product seems to have photobombed some of the photos… Honestly, all the photos. Hopefully, no one will notice.

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer is our kind of Lady (of the Lake). Don’t mention the Spam.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

James Monroe Iglehart, a King (Arthur) in all our hearts.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Your mother was a hamster, say Michael Fatica, Ethan Slater, Drew Redington and Taran Killam.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Michael Urie plays brave, brave, brave, brave Sir Robin.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

It was a night of mild peril for Nik Walker, who plays the incorruptible Sir Galahad.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Christopher Fitzgerald (drinking on the job) and director Josh Rhodes.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)