Broadway’s Taylor Trensch Will Sink His Teeth Into Off-Broadway’s Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors for One Week Only

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 29, 2023
Taylor Trensch
(Photo c/o Lincoln Center Theater)

Broadway’s Taylor Trensch will join the company of Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, now playing off-Broadway at New World Stages. The new play, a sendup of Bram Stoker’s horror classic, is written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen and directed by Greenberg. For one week, from December 27 to January 2, 2024, Trensch will play the role of Harker and others, currently performed by Andrew Keenan-Bolger. The production's limited engagement will end January 7.

Described as a “lightning-fast comedic reimagining that celebrates goth, camp, sexuality, and the magic of live theater,” Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors features “a pansexual gen-Z Count Dracula in the midst of an existential crisis.”

Trensch was last seen on Broadway in Lincoln Center’s revival of Camelot. His long list of Broadway credits includes To Kill a Mockingbird, Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen, Hello Dolly! and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime.

Trensch joins a cast that includes Jordan Boatman, Arnie Burton, James Daly and Ellen Harvey.

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors features scenic design and puppets by Tijana Bjelajac, costumes by Tristan Raines, lighting design by Rob Denton, original music and sound design by Victoria Deiorio and wigs and hair design by Ashley Ra.

