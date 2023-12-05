Alicia Keys Musical Hell's Kitchen Will Transfer to Broadway This Spring

Hell's Kitchen, a new musical with music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and pianist Alicia Keys, is coming to Broadway. The musical, inspired by Keys’ experiences growing up in the New York City neighborhood, will begin performances on March 28, 2024 at the Shubert Theatre, with an official opening set for April 20.

The show, which made its world premiere off-Broadway at the Public Theater this fall—in a run that continues until January 14— features a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, music supervision by Emmy and Grammy Award winner Adam Blackstone, music consulting by two-time Tony and Emmy winner Tom Kitt and choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown. It is directed by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

“Good things take time and, for 13 years, I’ve been dreaming, developing and finding inspiration for a musical based on my experience growing up in Hell’s Kitchen, NYC,” said Keys in a statement. “Hell’s Kitchen is inspired by my life, but it’s not a biographical story. It’s a story about family relationships and identity: Who are we? Who do we want to be? Who are we becoming?”

Keys continued, “The score features new songs that I’m really excited to get out into the world alongside many of my album releases that you know but you’ve never heard like this—rearranged and reinterpreted. I’m honored to be a part of this Broadway season with so much incredible talent and great stories. I grew up with musical theater and have so many memories of standing on line at TKTS to see shows like Miss Saigon and Rent. For me, Hell’s Kitchen is also a New York story of finding your dreams and for me, this musical coming to Broadway is the embodiment of that idea. I’ve learned so much from the experience and the collaboration with Michael Greif, Camille A. Brown, Kristoffer Diaz and Adam Blackstone. I love and respect the art form so much and I’m excited to see it come to Broadway.”

Keys was born Alicia Augello Cook in Hell's Kitchen in 1981. Growing up in the neighborhood, she carried around a homemade knife, but was also immersed in the music of Thelonious Monk, Billie Holiday and Louis Armstrong at home. Her Italian-American mother enrolled her in classical piano lessons at the age of seven, and she wrote her first song a few years later.

Hell’s Kitchen features sets by Robert Brill, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Natasha Katz, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini and hair and wig design by Mia Neal.

The cast of the Broadway production is yet to be announced. The cast of the Public Theater production includes Shoshana Bean, Chad Carstarphen, Brandon Victor Dixon, Vanessa Ferguson, Crystal Monee Hall, Jakeim Hart, Chris Lee, Jackie Leon, Kecia Lewis, Maleah Joi Moon, Mariand Torres and Lamont Walker II.