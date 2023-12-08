Complete Cast Set for The Outsiders on Broadway

Broadway’s The Outsiders has assembled all of its greasers and Socs.

In his Broadway debut, Dan Berry has joined the cast in the role of Paul Holden. He joins previously announced cast members Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Mathews and Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon.

The company also includes Jordan Chin, Milena J. Comeau, Barton Cowperthwaite, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Henry Gendron, RJ Higton, Wonza Johnson, Sean Harrison Jones, Maggie Kuntz, Renni Anthony Magee, SarahGrace Mariani, Melody Rose, Josh Strobl, Victor Carrillo Tracey and Trevor Wayne.

The show will begin performances on March 16, 2024 with an official opening set for April 11 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Danya Taymor will direct the production, which is a transfer from the La Jolla Playhouse, where the musical made its world premiere in spring of 2023.

Based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and the movie adaptation directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the musical The Outsiders follows misfits Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family as they fight to survive in 1967 Oklahoma.

The Outsiders features a book co-written by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony winner Justin Levine and a score by the folk duo Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Levine.