Prayer for the French Republic Extends on Broadway

by Darryn King • Dec 18, 2023
Molly Ranson and Francis Benhamou in "Prayer for the French Republic" off-Broadway
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The Broadway transfer of Prayer for the French Republic, written by Joshua Harmon and directed by David Cromer, will play through February 18, 2024, adding two weeks to its intially scheduled run.The show begins previews on December 19 at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, with an official opening set for January 9, 2024. The production had a sold-out off-Broadway run at MTC in 2022.

Telling the interconnected stories of a Jewish couple in 1940s Paris and their great-grandchildren 70 years later, the show stars Betsy Aidem, Francis Benhamou, Ari Brand, Anthony Edwards, Ethan Haberfield, Richard Masur, Nael Nacer, Daniel OreskesMolly Ranson, Nancy Robinette and Aria Shahghasemi. The play won the 2022 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best New Off-Broadway Play.

The show features scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, original music and sound design by Daniel Kluger and hair and make-up by J. Jared Janas. Gigi Buffington serves as vocal coach and Richard A. Hodge is production stage manager.

