Get Swept Away on The Broadway Show! Watch the Premiere!

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 27, 2023
Adrian Blake Enscoe, Stark Sands, John Gallgher Jr. and Wayne Duvall in "Swept Away"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, you can watch the episode's YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, December 27 Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on Sunday, December 31 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station

Featured this week:

  • Hakuna matata! Host Tamsen Fadal chats with The Lion King’s new leading man Vincent Jamal Hooper.
  • Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontotek speaks with John Gallagher Jr., Stark Sands and more about the new Avett Brothers-inspired musical, Swept Away.
  • Correspondent Charlie Cooper takes a walk with Kimberly Akimbo’s Alli Mauzey.
  • Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens gets an inside look at the Tony-nominated costumes in & Juliet with designer Paloma Young.
  • Correspondent Perry Sook interviews the physical therapist who keeps MJ’s triple threats bringing the thrill to audiences.
  • Get a glimpse at the latest episode of Spamalot star Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer’s backstage vlog, The Weekly Grail.

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the premiere of the episode below!

