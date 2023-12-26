 Skip to main content
The Weekly Grail with Spamalot's Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Episode 6: Swing Nation

Features
by Darryn King • Dec 26, 2023
Lady of the Lake understudy Gabriella Enriquez (Photo: The Broadway Show)

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Spamalots under-the-weather Lady of the Lake, is here to ceremonially grant viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the musical comedy now playing at the St. James Theatre.

In the sixth episode of The Weekly Grail with Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, we meet music director John Bell and several members of the orchestra. Later, with Leslie off sick, swing performer David Josefsberg and dresser Jamie Bertoluzzi take over partial filming/hosting duties. They feature Gabriella Enriquez, who assumes the role of Lady of the Lake in a weekend dominated by swing performers (but not David, who is still yet to go on!) Meanwhile back in the dressing room, Texans defeat Titans 19-16. Also, look out for appearances by Nik Walker, Ethan Slater and the dapper doorman.

Watch episodes every Tuesday on Broadway.com or catch highlights every weekend on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

