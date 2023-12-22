 Skip to main content
Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion to Close Off-Broadway Ahead of West End Run

by Hayley Levitt • Dec 22, 2023
Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion will end its off-Broadway run at New World Stages on January 28, 2024 ahead of its originally intended March closing. The production plans to have a seven-week run in London’s West End this March, with dates and venue to be announced in the new year.

From Mischief, the company behind The Play That Goes Wrong and Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Mind Mangler follows the title magician as he returns to the stage following “a disappointing two-night run at the Scranton, PA Holiday Inn Conference Center, suite 2B.” His solo show ultimately spirals into chaos as his attempts at mind reading fail spectacularly.

The production stars original company members Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer and is based on a character originally created in Magic Goes Wrong by Penn Jillette, Lewis, Sayer, Henry Shields and Teller. The company also includes Bartley Booz and Brandon James Ellis.

Mind Mangler is directed by Hannah Sharkey, with set design by Sara Perks, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by David Howe, sound design by Helen Skiera and video design by Gillian Tan. Ben Hart serves as magic consultant.

