Smash Continues Broadway Development With Six-Week Workshop

The Broadway-bound musical Smash will begin the next leg of its development this month. With its sights set on a 2024-25 season production, director/choreographer Susan Stroman will lead a six-week workshop culminating in five fully staged and choreographed performances, accompanied by an orchestra for an invitation-only audience.

The workshop will feature two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas, two-time Tony nominee Alex Brightman, Yvette Nicole Brown (NBC’s Community), Bella Coppola, Nihar Duvvuri, Casey Garvin, Tony nominee Robyn Hurder, two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen, Krysta Rodriguez and Jonalyn Saxer. Several performers return to the project following a developmental lab in September 2023.

Rounding out the company are Wendi Bergamini, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Zachary Downer, Tiffany Engen, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Megan Kane, Caleb Marshall-Villarreal, Connor McRory, JJ Niemann, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, Brian Shepard, Sarah Sigman, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber.

Based on the NBC musial series that debuted in 2012 and was set in the Broadway community, the show follows the development of a new Marilyn Monroe musical called Bombshell. Tony winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who created the songs for the television series, return to write the stage score. The book is co-written by Tony winner Bob Martin and Tony nominee Rick Elice, who also penned the book for the upcoming Broadway musical Water for Elephants.