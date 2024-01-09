 Skip to main content
The Weekly Grail with Spamalot's Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Episode 7: Goodbye to Michael Urie's Dog (And Michael Too!)

Features
by Darryn King • Jan 9, 2024
Michael Urie's dog
(Photo: "The Broadway Show")

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Spamalot’s hand-painted silk-clad Lady of the Lake, is here to ceremonially grant viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the musical comedy now playing at the St. James Theatre.

In the seventh episode of The Weekly Grail with Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Leslie gathers everyone's words of inspiration for 2024, explores the work of costume designer Jen Caprio, hangs out with sound deck operator Emile LaFargue and bids a difficult goodbye. Also: Nik Walker grooms his beard, David Josefsberg finally makes his Patsy debut and Leslie meets a familiar face at the stage door. Look out for Taran Killam, Jimmy SmagulaMichael Urie and James Monroe Igelhart.

Watch episodes every Tuesday on Broadway.com or catch highlights every weekend on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

