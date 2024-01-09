David Hyde Pierce, Ramin Karimloo and Daniel Dae Kim to Lead Roundabout's 2024-25 Broadway Season

Roundabout Theatre Company has set its slate of productions for the 2024-25 theatrical season—the company's first season planned by Interim Artistic Director Scott Ellis following the passing of longtime Artistic Director Todd Haimes.

Roundabout's Broadway season will open at the newly dubbed Todd Haimes Theatre (formerly the American Airlines Theatre) in September with the Broadway premiere of Yellow Face, written by three-time Pulitzer Prize finalist David Henry Hwang and directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman. Silverman also directed the play's 2007 off-Broadway production at the Public Theater. Daniel Dae Kim (Lost), last seen on Broadway in The King and I in 2016, will lead the production.

Following on Broadway will be Sanaz Toossi's Pulitzer Prize-winning English, directed by Knud Adams. Opening in December, the play will be a transfer of Roundabout and Atlantic Theater Company's world-premiere coproduction that ran off-Broadway during the 2022-23 season.

April 2025 will then bring a reimagining of Gilbert and Sullvan's The Pirates of Penzance—a jazz-infused, New Orleans-style production starring Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo and Tony winner David Hyde Pierce as The Pirate King and W.S. Gilbert & Major General. The musical is newly adapted by Tony winner Rupert Holmes (The Mystery of Edwin Drood), directed by Ellis (a nine-time Tony-nominated director) and choreographed by Tony winner Warren Carlyle (Harmony). The show will also include musical direction by Joseph Joubert and orchestrations by Joubert and Daryl Waters.

Off-Broadway, Roundabout will additionally present two world-premiere plays. Meghan Kennedy's The Counter, directed by Tony winner David Cromer, will open in September, and Bess Wohl's Liberation, directed by Whitney White, will premiere in January 2025. Both productions will be staged at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.