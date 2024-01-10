Here We Are, the Last Stephen Sondheim Musical, to Release Cast Album

The last original cast recording of a new Stephen Sondheim musical is on the way. The world premiere of Here We Are, which opened in October 2023 at The Shed’s Griffin Theater, will release an original cast recording in the spring. The show will continue its off-Broadway run through January 21.

The album, to be released by Concord Theatricals Recordings, was recorded in early January at Power Station at BerkleeNYC, with Sean Patrick Flahaven and Bill Rosenfield producing. Flahaven worked with Sondheim for 25 years on more than a dozen albums, winning a Grammy for producing the 2022 Broadway revival cast recording of Into the Woods.

“I am deeply honored to collaborate with David [Ives], Joe [Mantello], Alex [Gemignani], Jonathan [Tunick], Bill and the show producers to bring the original cast recording of this landmark musical to listeners worldwide,” Flahaven said in a statement. “Steve was a friend, colleague and mentor to many of us, and this album will continue to remind everyone why he was our finest theater composer-lyricist.”

Inspired by the Luis Buñuel films The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel, Here We Are is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, and features Francois Battiste, Tony nominee Tracie Bennett, two-time Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale, Tony nominee Micaela Diamond, Tony nominee Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones, Tony winner Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale, Tony winner David Hyde Pierce and Tony nominee Jeremy Shamos. The book is by Tony nominee David Ives.

The show includes choreography by Sam Pinkleton, set design and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Tom Gibbons, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, music supervision and additional arrangements by Alexander Gemignani and hair design by Robert Pickens and Katie Gell.