Red Concepción to Make Broadway Debut as Amos Hart in Chicago

Red Concepción will make his Broadway debut in Chicago as Amos Hart, beginning his run at the Ambassador Theatre on January 15. He replaces James T. Lane, a long-time company member who stepped into the role in November 2023. Lane begins his run in the Paper Mill Playhouse production of After Midnight later this month.

Prior to playing the role of The Engineer in the U.S., U.K. and Ireland tours of Miss Saigon, Concepción performed for many years in his native Philippines. His credits in the country include plays such as Equus and Shakespeare in Hollywood, and musicals such as Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Annie and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

Concepción joins a cast that includes Charlotte d’Amboise as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. Ariana Madix joins the cast as Roxie Hart in her Broadway debut on January 29.

Recently celebrating its 27th year on Broadway, Chicago is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. The iconic musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The creative team includes set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington and sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer.