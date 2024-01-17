Amber Iman, Beth Leavel and More Join Eden Espinosa in Broadway's Lempicka

The Broadway production of Lempicka announced principal casting this evening during a special event hosted at Sotheby’s. As previously announced, Eden Espinosa will lead the musical as its title artist Tamara de Lempicka. Performances will begin March 19 ahead of an April 14 opening at the Longacre Theatre.

Reprising their performances from Lempicka’s 2022 run at La Jolla Playhouse will be Amber Iman as Rafaela, Andrew Samonsky as Tadeusz Lempicki, George Abud as Marinetti and Natalie Joy Johnson as Suzy Solidor. The Broadway cast also features Zoe Glick as Kizette, Nathaniel Stampley as the Baron, and Tony Award winner Beth Leavel as the Baroness.

Directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin, Lempicka is written by Carson Kreitzer (book, lyrics and original concept) and Matt Gould (book and music), with choreography by Raja Feather Kelly. Inspired by history, the musical tracks the life of Tamara de Lempicka, a Polish painter who navigates political and personal turmoil following the Russian Revolution.

The creative team includes Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernández (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paloma Young (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski and Justin Stasiw (sound design), Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), Remy Kurs (music supervision), Charity Wicks (music direction) and Cian McCarthy (orchestrations).

Lempicka had its world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2018.