Lempicka, Starring Eden Espinosa, to Open on Broadway in 2024

Lempicka is headed to Broadway. The new musical about the true story of Polish painter Tamara de Lempicka will arrive at the Longacre Theatre in 2024, with previews scheduled to begin on March 19 ahead of an opening night set for April 14.

Eden Espinosa, a stage veteran who originated the musical’s title role in out-of-town stagings with Williamstown Theatre Festival and the La Jolla Playhouse, will headline the Broadway production.

Helmed by Tony-winning director Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown) and created by co-book writers Matt Gould and Carson Kreitzer (the latter of whom devised the musical’s original concept), Lempicka charts the painter’s journey through decades of political and personal turmoil, told through a pop-infused score (with music by Gould and lyrics by Kreitzer).

“When I first saw this show inspired by the life and times of Tamara de Lempicka, my great-grandmother, I got goosebumps and tears in my eyes,” said Marisa de Lempicka in a statement. “The music, the story, the choreography, the set and the incredibly talented cast, directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin, were truly moving. We feel so happy and proud that Tamara’s art and life story keep inspiring new generations, almost one hundred years later, and that her resilience and iconic creativity are being portrayed in this extraordinary production.”

“Tamara de Lempicka’s life spanned some of the most consequential eras in modern history, and her deep and complex story is an ideal subject for exactly the kind of show I love to both see and create: one that is simultaneously intimate and epic,” said Chavkin. “I think Carson and Matt are visionary storytellers — Carson is an underrecognized leader in the new-play field, known for exquisite sparseness and thematic density, and Matt is a wild heart whose music fuses contemporary vibes with classical musical theater and simply makes your heart swell. How lucky for all of us to have this piece brought to life by a performer as dynamic and brilliant as Eden Espinosa.”

In addition to turns in pre-Broadway runs of Lempicka, Espinosa is known for her performance as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway and in Los Angeles and San Francisco. She also played Maureen in Broadway’s Rent and originated the title role in the Main Stem musical Brooklyn. More recently, Espinosa was seen as Trina in the national touring production of Falsettos. She is currently appearing in the new musical The Gardens of Anuncia at Lincoln Center Theater’s Off-Broadway venue, the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

Lempicka will feature choreography by Raja Feather Kelly, music direction by Charity Wicks and music supervision by Remy Kurs, with scenic design by Tony nominee Riccardo Hernández, costume design by Tony winner Paloma Young, lighting design by two-time Tony winner Bradley King, sound design by Justin Stasiw and Tony winner Peter Hylenski, projection design by Tony nominee Peter Nigrini, hair and wig design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, orchestrations by Cian McCarthy, creative consulting by Peter Duchan and production stage management by Cody Renard Richard.

Additional casting, by the Telsey Office, will be announced in the coming weeks.