Apple TV Shutters Musical Series Schmigadoon! Ahead of Third Season

Cinco Paul—creator, composer and showrunner of the satirical musical comedy series Schmigadoon!—announced today on Instagram that Apple TV will not be producing the show's third season. Paul created the show jointly with writer Ken Daurio.

"I am sad to share that Apple will not be moving forward with season 3 of Schmigadoon!," wrote Paul. "The season is written (including 25 new songs), but we unfortunately won't be making it. Such is life. I want to thank everyone involved with the show, our incredible cast & crew & writers, our wonderful supporters at Broadway Video, Universal, & Apple, for everything they did to make it happen."

Season one of Schmigadoon! premiered in 2021, starring Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong as a couple who find themselves stranded in an alternate dimension of Golden Age-style musicals. It parodied classic shows such as The Sound of Music, Carousel, Brigadoon, among others. Season two, set in the city of Schmicago, aired in 2023 and was crafted in the style of the darker musicals of the 1960s and '70s including Chicago, Cabaret, Sweeney Todd, Hair and more.

"It's a miracle we even got two seasons, honestly," Paul continued, "and I'm so grateful we did. And to all of the fans of the show out there—thank you with all of my heart. Your love and support has meant so much, and the fact that you connected with our show, that it brought you some joy, means the world to me. This was tough news to get, but the optimist in me is convinced it's not the end of Schmigadoon...and maybe it's even a happy beginning."

Both seasons of Schmigadoon! featured an ensemble of Broadway stars including Aaron Tveit, Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana DeBose, Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Patrick Page, Ann Harada and many others. Paul won a 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the song "Corn Puddin'," featured in the series' pilot episode.