New Vlog Alert! Introducing The Denim Diaries with A Beautiful Noise's Amber Ardolino

The Denim Diaries
by Darryn King • Jan 23, 2024
Amber Ardolino
(Photo: Michaelah Reynolds for "A Beautiful Noise")

Earlier this month, Amber Ardolino donned the blue jeans (and blond wig) to play Marcia Murphey in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical opposite Nick Fradiani’s Neil Diamond. Now she’s taking fans behind the scenes of the hit-packed, sequin-studded musical.

In The Denim Diaries, Ardolino—who you may also know from her performances in Back to the Future, Funny Girl, Hamilton or Moulin Rouge!—meets castmates, members of the creative team and others backstage at the Broadhurst Theatre. Good times—and the life of a Broadway leading lady—never seemed so good.

Episodes will air on Broadway.com every Tuesday beginning January 30. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

