How to Dance in Ohio to Close on Broadway

News
by Hayley Levitt • Jan 21, 2024
The Broadway cast of "How to Dance in Ohio"
(Photo: Curtis Brown)

How to Dance in Ohio, the new Broadway musical inspired by Alexandra Shiva's award-winning documentary of the same name, will play its final performance on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre on February 11. At the time of its closing, it will have played 27 previews and 72 regular performances. The production opened December 10, 2023.

How to Dance in Ohio features a book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik, music by Jacob Yandura, choreography by Mayte Natalio and direction by Sammi Cannold. The story follows seven autistic young adults as they prepare for their first-ever formal dance. The principal cast comprises seven autistic actors, all making their Broadway debuts: Desmond Luis Edwards as Remy, Amelia Fei as Caroline, Madison Kopec as Marideth, Liam Pearce as Drew, Imani Russell as Mel, Conor Tague as Tommy and Ashley Wool as Jessica.  

The company also includes Caesar Samayoa as Dr. Emilio Amigo, Cristina Sastre as his daughter Ashley Amigo, Haven Burton as Terry, Darlesia Cearcy as Johanna, Carlos L Encinias, Nick Gaswirth and Melina Kalomas.

The musical was originally developed with the late, legendary Broadway director Harold Prince, and is dedicated to his memory.

