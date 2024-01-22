 Skip to main content
The Wiz to Embark on Second Leg of National Tour in 2025

News
by Darryn King • Jan 22, 2024
Kyle Ramar Freeman, Avery Wilson, Nichelle Lewis and Phillip Johnson Richardson in "The Wiz"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

The second leg of the national tour of The Wiz will kick off in February 2025. Dates have been announced for a sitdown in Dallas at Music Hall at Fair Park, with performances scheduled from September 9 through September 21. Casting and additional cities and dates are yet to be announced.

Having premiered in Baltimore in September 2023, the pre-Broadway national tour is currently playing to audiences in San Francisco and will conclude at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles in March. Broadway previews begin at the Marquis Theatre on March 29 with an official opening set for April 17.

The Wiz is an all-Black retelling of L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, with a book by William F. Brown and Tony-winning music and lyrics by Charlie Smalls, featuring such memorable tunes as “Ease On Down the Road,” “Be A Lion” and “Home.” The current touring and upcoming Broadway cast features Nichelle Lewis as Dorothy (one of Broadway.com's Ones to Watch), Deborah Cox as Glinda, Melody A. Betts as Aunt Em/Evillene, Kyle Ramar Freeman as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson as the Tinman, Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow and Wayne Brady as The Wiz.

Schele Williams is directing the production with choreography by JaQuel Knight and additional material by Tony Award nominee Amber Ruffin. The revival features music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony nominee Joseph Joubert, with music and vocal arrangements by Allen René Louis.

