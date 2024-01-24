Alan Cumming to Return to Broadway for One Night Only

Tony Award winner Alan Cumming will bring his solo show, Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age, to Studio 54 for one night only on March 11. The event will mark Cumming’s first time on the Studio 54 stage since his reprised turn as the Emcee in the 2014 revival Cabaret—a performance that earned him the Tony in 1998.

The show combines story, song and a mischievous exploration of aging. Between tunes by the likes of Kander and Ebb and Charles Strouse, expect stories about sex, death, Cumming’s dog, Sean Connery, and the mom from The Brady Bunch. The show recently had a sold-out run at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

“The cabaret genre and Studio 54 are both utterly defining parts of my life and career,” Cumming said in a statement. “So to be able to combine the two—taking my latest cabaret show to this beautiful and iconic venue—is a dream come true and a coming home wrapped up in one. And, where better to discuss not acting your age than the home of hedonism and bacchanalia?”

Studio 54 is currently home to Broadway's Days of Wine and Roses, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James.