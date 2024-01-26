Fly Away with These Photos From the Peter Pan National Tour

Take a peek inside Neverland with these first-look photos of the Peter Pan national tour. Lonny Price directs the reimagined production, based on Sir James M. Barrie's classic tale and its 1954 musicalized version.

Peter Pan was originally directed, choreographed and adapted by Broadway legend Jerome Robbins, featuring a score by Morris (Moose) Charlap, additional music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Carolyn Leigh and additional lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green. The revamped touring production is freshly adapted by playwright Larissa FastHorse, with new lyrics by Amanda Green—daughter of Adolph Green—and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

The tour premiered at Ordway Center in St. Paul in December 2023 and will officially open on February 21 at the Hippodrome in Baltimore. Seventeen-year-old Nolan Almeida leads the cast as Peter Pan alongside Cody Garcia as Captain Hook, Hawa Kamara as Wendy and singer-songwriter Raye Zaragoza as Tiger Lily. Check out the photos below!

Micah Turner Lee as John, Reed Epley as Michael, Hawa Kamara as Wendy and Nolan Almeida as Peter Pan (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Cody Garcia and the Peter Pan ensemble sing "Hook’s Tarantella" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)