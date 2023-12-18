 Skip to main content
Watch Nolan Almeida from the Peter Pan National Tour Sing 'Neverland'

by Darryn King • Dec 18, 2023
Nolan Almeida
(Photo: c/o Bond Theatrical)

Peter Pan, a new adaptation of the musical based on the play by J.M. Barrie, is currently flying high on its national tour. In a new music video premiere, Nolan Almeida, who plays the titular character, performs “Neverland” (a new title for the familiar song "Never Never Land.") “I’m most excited to introduce a new generation to this Peter Pan,” Almeida says in the video, which also features director Lonny Price, playwright Larissa FastHorse and lyricist Amanda Green, daughter of original Peter Pan co-lyricist Adolph Green.

Check out the video below.

