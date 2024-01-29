Lempicka, Starring Eden Espinosa, Completes Broadway Casting

Lempicka, the new musical about famed Art Deco painter Tamara de Lempicka, has completed Broadway casting. Directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin, the production begins performances March 19 ahead of an April 14 opening at the Longacre Theatre.

As previously announced, Lempicka will star Eden Espinosa in the title role, alongside Amber Iman as Rafaela, Andrew Samonsky as Tadeusz Lempicki, George Abud as Marinetti, Natalie Joy Johnson as Suzy Solidor, Zoe Glick as Kizette, Nathaniel Stampley as the Baron and Tony Award winner Beth Leavel as the Baroness.

Rounding out the company are Mariand Torres, Alex Aquilino, Lauren Blackman, Stephen Brower, Kyle Brown, Holli’ Conway, Abby Matsusaka, Jimin Moon, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ximone Rose, Nicholas Ward, Veronica Fiaoni, Michael Milkanin, Mary Page Nance and Julio Rey.

Inspired by history, Lempicka tracks the life of Tamara de Lempicka, a Polish painter who navigates political and personal turmoil following the Russian Revolution. The musical is written by Carson Kreitzer (book, lyrics and original concept) and Matt Gould (book and music), with choreography by Raja Feather Kelly.

Lempicka had its world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2018, followed by a 2022 production at La Jolla Playhouse.