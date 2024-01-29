Vanderpump Star Ariana Madix Cheered on by Fellow Bravolebrity Erika Jayne for Debut in Chicago on Broadway

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago on January 29. In an interview in the Bravo Clubhouse on Watch What Happens Live, former Roxie Hart and fellow Bravolebrity Erika Jayne (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) commented on Madix's Broadway journey: “I will say this: Congratulations, Ariana. It's going to be the best experience of your entire life.”

On a previous episode of the show, Madix was asked if she planned to ask Jayne for advice about playing the role, which she played in 2019. "Yeah, why not?" said Madix. "[Erika] has a great voice, she's very talented."

In Chicago, Roxie Hart’s rise to stardom really kicks into gear in the immediate aftermath of a betrayal and a sordid affair. (Sound familiar?) Madix’s eight-week engagement will run through March 24 at Broadway’s Ambassador Theatre. She temporarily replaces Charlotte d’Amboise in the role.

“I went to school for theater, and I lived in New York for a while trying to pursue it,” Madix said on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “It wasn’t getting anywhere, so I moved to L.A. to try to make a name for myself with hopes of coming back one day.” Originally from Melbourne, Florida, Madix won two national dance championships in her youth and went on to earn two bachelor’s degrees. Between her studies, she played Disney Princesses Ariel, Aurora and Cinderella at Walt Disney World.

In addition to her many TV and film credits, Madix has written two books: Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers—written with her Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval—and Single AF Cocktails. She was also recently a finalist on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

Madix is the latest in a long line of Bravolebrities who have strutted their stuff in Chicago. Jayne’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Lisa Rinna played Roxie in 2007, while The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kandi Burruss and NeNe Leakes have both played the role of Matron “Mama” Morton. The current cast of Chicago includes Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.