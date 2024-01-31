Merrily Director Maria Friedman to Celebrate Stephen Sondheim, Marvin Hamlisch and Michel Legrand in Concert

Maria Friedman, four-time Olivier Award winner and director of this season's hit revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along, will bring her concert Legacy: An Evening with Maria Friedman and Friends to Broadway for one night only. The event, celebrating the brilliance of composers Stephen Sondheim, Marvin Hamlisch and Michel Legrand, will be held on March 4 at Broadway's Hudson Theatre where Merrily We Roll Along is now running. Proceeds will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The Stephen Sondheim Foundation and The Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards.

Legacy: An Evening with Maria Friedman and Friends explores the legacies of three titans of 20th-century musical theater. Friedman has collaborated with and interpreted the works of Stephen Sondheim, Marvin Hamlisch and Michel Legrand multiple times throughout her career as both a performer and director. The concert will see her showcase many of their greatest hits while sharing entertaining and personal memories with these influential artists.

Friedman previously performed her Legacy concert in spring of 2022 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory. Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli will direct the upcoming performance, collaborating with music director and pianist Theo Jamieson. Guest performers will be announced soon.