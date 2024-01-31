Mary Kate Morrissey and Alexandra Socha to Lead Wicked on Broadway; Donna McKechnie, Brad Oscar & More Join Cast

Mary Kate Morrissey and Alexandra Socha are Wicked’s new Elphaba and Glinda. They will replace Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz in the roles beginning March 5. Fox and Kurtz are set to play their final performances on March 3.

Morrissey played Elphaba on its national tour and is the current Elphaba standby on Broadway. She also starred in the national tours of Mean Girls and Hair. Socha was last seen on Broadway in the 2018 Go-Go's musical Head Over Heels, previously performing on Broadway in Brighton Beach Memoirs and Spring Awakening. Her stage credits also include the Encores! productions of Mack & Mabel and Paint Your Wagon, and off-Broadway productions of Actually and Fun Home.

In additional casting news, Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie will take over the role of Madame Morrible from Michele Pawk, Natalie Ortega will replace Kimber Elayne Sprawl in the role of Nessarose while Tony nominee Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!) will play the Wizard, taking over for John Dossett. They join a cast which includes Jordan Litz as Fiyero, Jake Pedersen as Boq and Williams Youmans as Doctor Dillamond.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony winner Wayne Cilento.

Wicked celebrated its 20th anniversary on Broadway last October.