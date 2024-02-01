 Skip to main content
Eddie Izzard Is Quite Happy Doing Hamlet on Her Own

by Darryn King • Feb 1, 2024
Eddie Izzard in "Hamlet"
(Photo: Carol Rosegg)

After playing every character (about 20 of them) in a one-person stage version of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, Eddie Izzard, the British comedian-actor-writer-activist, is playing 23 characters in a one-person version of Shakespeare's Hamlet. “I'm happy to do it on my own,” Izzard told The Broadway Show, explaining that she is striving "to be honorable to the female characters as well as the male characters." As a gender-fluid person, she's "trying to give honor to both sexes without pushing too far."

Now in performances at Greenwich House Theater for six weeks only, the adaptation is by Mark Izzard, Eddie’s brother, and directed by Selina Cadell, who stresses the production's accessibility: “It’s Shakespeare brought to a point where hopefully anybody can grab it."

