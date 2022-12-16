Learn About Eddie Izzard Playing 21 Roles in Great Expectations in This Extended Interview on The Broadway Show

British comedian Eddie Izzard is taking center stage playing 21 characters in the solo show of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations at the Greenwhich House Theater, and now you can get a look at her extended interview on the new episode of The Broadway Show. It will air nationwide this weekend and in New York City on December 18 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX.

Eddie Izzard in Charles Dickens' Great Expectations.

(Photo: Carol Rosegg)

This production marks a return to the New York stage for Izzard who is a Tony nominee for her performance in A Day in the Death of Joe Egg. She collaborated with her brother Mark Izzard to craft the classic 1861 novel into a powerful stage adaptation. "It's great to be back in New York," Izzard said. "Dickens was performing his own work here. He used to do extracts from his work. He was here 155 years ago and I'm here now—a trans woman playing these characters. I think Dickens would've liked it. It's right up New York's street. It's 20 hours of book, cut down to two hours."

Izzard is an Emmy winner for her standup comedy, and the years taking the stage for laughs prepared her for this production. "Because I come from sketch comedy I put these different characters in bigger voices, louder voices, kind of squeaky voices," she said. "I realized you could put that in drama. So I started doing that and physicalizing it. And now it's [21] characters up on their feet and playing away. Dickens did write funny characters who are quite bombastic and get into comic situations. This is a serious epic story, but there are moments of levity in it."

Watch the extended interview below and head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Emmy winner Tamsen Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.