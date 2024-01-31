Two-Time Tony Winner Cynthia Nixon, Vanderpump's Ariana Madix, Broadway's Aaron Lazar & More on The Broadway Show

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, you can watch the episode's YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, January 31. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on Saturday, February 3 at 12PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.



The Broadway Show kicks off Black History Month by highlighting the impactful career of Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr., who completes his starring turn in the revival of Ossie Davis’ Purlie Victorious on February 4.

Aaron Lazar (Photo: Luis Ferrá)

In the world of off-Broadway, Fadal joins Cynthia Nixon for a heartfelt conversation about her varied career and overdue return to the stage in The New Group production of The Seven Year Disappear. Meanwhile, downtown Eddie Izzard previews her solo performance (playing 23 characters!) in Shakespeare’s Hamlet at the Greenwich House Theater.



Stage veteran Aaron Lazar recently disclosed his A.L.S. diagnosis. In a very special segment, Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek accompanies him to Carnegie Hall to discuss the news and how he plans to approach the next chapter of his life with “joy and healing.”

Peek inside Broadway’s latest celebrations: Ariana Madix took her first bow as Roxie Hart in Chicago and Days of Wine and Roses stars Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James hit the red carpet for their opening night at Studio 54. Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens also commemorated the Broadway arrival of Days of Wine and Roses by sitting down with its creators, composer Adam Guettel and book writer Craig Lucas.



Finally, get a taste of Broadway.com’s new vlog, The Denim Diaries, hosted by A Beautiful Noise’s Amber Ardolino. How to Dance in Ohio star Caesar Samayoa also takes audiences backstage with a tour of the Belasco Theatre ahead of the musical’s final performance on February 11.

