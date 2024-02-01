Ghosts, Elephants and Fidget Spinners: Join Caesar Samayoa’s Backstage Tour of How to Dance in Ohio

What is an elephant room and why does the Belasco Theatre have one?

Caesar Samayoa, who plays Dr. Emilio Amigo in How to Dance in Ohio, took The Broadway Show on a behind-the-scenes tour at the Belasco. He covers the theater’s magical (and haunted?) history, introduces a couple of young castmates and explores the accessibility features available to performers and audience members alike.

The show, which follows seven autistic young adults as they prepare for their first-ever formal dance, will play its final performance on February 11.