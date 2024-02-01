 Skip to main content
Broadway's The Great Gatsby Adds Noah J. Ricketts, Samantha Pauly, Eric Anderson & More

News
by Hayley Levitt • Feb 1, 2024
Noah J. Ricketts and Samantha Pauly in "The Great Gatsby" at Paper Mill Playhouse
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

The Great Gatsby, coming to Broadway this spring, welcomes additional principal cast members to the production. As previously announced, the musical will star Tony nominees Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, reprising their performances as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan from the show's fall 2023 world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse. Previews will begin at the Broadway Theatre on March 29 ahead of an April 25 opening. 

Joining the cast are Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty as George Wilson and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim. Ricketts, Pauly, Chase, Zdrojeski and Whitty reprise the roles they originated at Paper Mill Playhouse. Complete casting will be announced at a later date.

Directed by Marc Bruni, the musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel features a book by Kait Kerrigan, music and lyrics by Tony nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen and choreography by Dominique Kelley, with arrangements by Howland, orchestrations by Howland and Kim Scharnberg and music direction by Daniel Edmonds. The classic story follows a self-made millionaire seeking out the American Dream in the midst of the country’s hedonistic Jazz Age.

The Great Gatsby's Broadway creative team also includes scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier.

