Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada to Star in The Great Gatsby Musical on Broadway

Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan and two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada will lead the Broadway production of The Great Gatsby, opening this spring. Both reprise their performances from the musical's fall 2023 world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse. The show's Broadway mounting will begin performances March 29 ahead of an April 25 opening at the Broadway Theatre.

Jordan and Noblezada lead the cast as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan, respectively. Jordan earned a Tony nomination in 2012 for his breakout role in Disney’s Newsies, and has since been seen on Broadway in Waitress and American Son. He additionally costarred alongside Anna Kendrick in the 2014 film adaptation of the Jason Robert Brown musical The Last Five Years, and was featured in the second season of the Broadway-centric NBC series Smash. Noblezada is best known for her Tony-nominated roles as Kim in the 2017 revival of Miss Saigon and Eurydice in the Tony-winning musical Hadestown.

Directed by Marc Bruni, the musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic 1925 novel features a book by Kait Kerrigan, music and lyrics by Tony nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen and choreography by Dominique Kelley, with arrangements by Howland, orchestrations by Howland and Kim Scharnberg and music direction by Daniel Edmonds. The creative team also includes scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier.

The Great Gatsby tells the story of a self-made millionaire seeking out the American Dream in the midst of the country’s hedonistic Jazz Age. Another adaptation also eyeing Broadway titled Gatsby will premiere at Harvard University’s American Repertory Theater in May. The creative team for that iteration includes Florence Welch of the band Florence the Machine, Thomas Bartlett and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok.