

April Matthis, Susan Pourfar and More Join Rachel McAdams on Broadway in Mary Jane

News
by Darryn King • Feb 1, 2024
April Matthis, Susan Pourfar
(Photos c/o BBB)

The complete cast is set for Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Mary Jane, starring Rachel McAdams in her Broadway debut. Directed by Anne Kauffman, the show begins performances on April 2 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, with an official opening night set for April 23.

McAdams will be joined by April Matthis (The Piano Lesson), Susan Pourfar (Mary Page Marlowe at Second Stage, Mary Jane at New York Theatre Workshop), Lily Santiago (NBC’s La Brea) and Brenda Wehle (The Crucible, HBO’s The Gilded Age).

Mary Jane is the story of a single mother (McAdams) who draws on inner strength and newfound female friendships while grappling with an impossible family situation. The play is written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, who is also adapting the upcoming Broadway revival of An Enemy of the People. The production will feature sets by Lael Jellinek, costumes by Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Leah Gelpe, hair, wig and make-up design by J. Jared Janas and vocal coaching by Kate Wilson.

The 2017 off-Broadway production of Mary Jane starred Carrie Coon in an Obie-winning performance and received seven Lucille Lortel nominations.

