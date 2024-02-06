Tom Holland to Star in Jamie Lloyd's Romeo & Juliet in London

Tom Holland will play Romeo in a West End production of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, directed by Tony nominee Jamie Lloyd (A Doll’s House). The show will begin performances at the Duke of York’s Theatre on May 11 and run through August 3.

Best known for his portrayal of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Holland made his West End debut at the age of 12, playing a supporting role in Billy Elliott before being promoted to the lead role. “Tom Holland is one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world,” Lloyd said in a statement. “It is an honor to welcome him back to the West End.”

The show will feature sets and costumes by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, video design and cinematography by Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom and music by Michael “Mikey J” Asante. Ingrid Mackinnon will serve as intimacy coordinator and Nina Taleghani edited the text.

Lloyd has two productions opening in New York this year: The Effect, by playwright Lucy Prebble, and the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger.