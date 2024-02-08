Kristin Chenoweth and F. Murray Abraham Set for Pre-Broadway Premiere of Stephen Schwartz's The Queen of Versailles in Boston

The Queen of Versailles, a new musical reuniting Wicked composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz with Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth, will have its world premiere at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre this summer. Performances will run from July 16 through August 18.

The Queen of Versailles is an adaptation of the 2012 documentary of the same name about socialite Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel, featuring a score by Schwartz, a book by Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone) and direction by Tony winner Michael Arden (Parade). As previously announced, Chenoweth will star as Siegel with Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham joining the world premiere as her husband David Siegel. The Boston production will also feature Melody Butiu (Here Lies Love) as Sofia Flores and Nina White (currently starring in Kimberly Akimbo) as Victoria Siegel. Additional cast and creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Best known for originating the role of Glinda in Wicked, Chenoweth’s most recent Broadway credit was 2015’s On the Twentieth Century, for which she earned her third Tony nomination. In April, she will perform at a benefit concert in honor of Todd Haimes, the late artistic director of Roundabout Theatre Company. An Academy Award winner for his performance in Amadeus, Abraham is a stage and screen veteran. Most recently, he received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his role in HBO’s The White Lotus.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David “The Timeshare King” Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: They're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida—a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame, fortune and family.

The 2012 documentary was by Lauren Greenfeld. In its review, The New York Times called it “a sprawling, richly detailed study of ambition, desire and the wild swings of fortune that are included in the price of the capitalist ticket.”