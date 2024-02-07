The 2024 Jimmy Awards to Showcase Students From 51 Regional Awards Programs

The Broadway League Foundation has announced the 51 regional awards programs that will be participating in the 2024 Jimmy Awards, a showcase of high school musical theater talent. Now in its 15th year, the Jimmy Awards will be held on June 24 at the Minskoff Theatre, home to Broadway's The Lion King.

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards—dubbed the "Jimmy Awards" after theatrical producer James M. Nederlander—is the national talent showcase celebrating high school students from across the country. Each participating regional awards program will award top honors to two student performers and will sponsor their travel to New York to participate in the Jimmy Awards on June 24. At the Jimmy Awards, two students will be presented with a Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress award.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the NHSMTA is to raise the profile of musical theater in schools, honor dedicated teachers and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Past Jimmy Award pariticpants include such Broadway talent as two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada, star of the upcoming Broadway musical The Great Gatsby; Reneé Rapp, who reprised her Broadway performance in Mean Girls in the musical film adaptation; and Andrew Barth Feldman, who led Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway and co-starred alongside Jennifer Lawrence in the 2023 comedy No Hard Feelings.

