Eddie Izzard's Solo Hamlet Extends at the Greenwich House Theater

Eddie Izzard's solo production of Hamlet has extended its off-Broadway run for a second time, now offering performances through March 16 at the Greenwich House Theater. The production opened February 11.

Izzard, a British comedian-actor-writer-activist, plays 23 characters in this one-person version of the Shakespeare tragedy adapted by Mark Izzard (Eddie’s brother) and directed by Selina Cadell. The performance is Izzard's follow-up to his solo performance of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations, which played the Greenwich House Theater last year and also featured a collaboration among Eddie, Selina and Mark.

"I'm happy to do it on my own," Izzard said to Broadway.com. "I'm quite happy up there to play these different characters by spinning myself 'round and talking to make these characters be different."

The production includes sets by Tom Piper, lighting by Tyler Elich, costume styling by Tom Piper and Libby DaCosta and movement direction by Didi Hopkins.