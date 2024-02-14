Bravolebrity Ariana Madix Extends Broadway Debut as Chicago's Roxie Hart

Reality TV star Ariana Madix will extend her run as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. Previously scheduled to play her final performance at the Ambassador Theatre on March 24, Madix will now perform the role through April 7.

Best known as a cast member of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules and a finalist on the most recent season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, Madix makes her Broadway debut in the long-running revival. In an interview for The Broadway Show, she commented, “As badly as I wanted it years and years ago, I don’t know that I would have been prepared to step into the world. I feel like I’m in a place where I know what I’m capable of and I know that it’s something I can handle."

The current cast of Chicago also features Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Red Concepción as Amos Hart, Lili Thomas as Matron "Mama" Morton, Max Clayton as Fred Casely and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Recently celebrating its 27th year on Broadway, Chicago is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. The iconic musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.