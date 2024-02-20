Full Cast Set for Broadway’s The Great Gatsby, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada

The full cast is set for the Broadway premiere of the new musical The Great Gatsby. As previously announced, the musical will star Tony nominees Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, reprising their performances as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan from the show's fall 2023 world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse. The show will begin previews at the Broadway Theatre on March 29 with an official opening set for April 25.

Joining the production’s ensemble are Raymond Edward Baynard (MJ: the Musical), Austin Colby (Frozen), Curtis Holland (Mean Girls), Traci Elaine Lee (Shucked), Dariana Mullen (The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill), Ryah Nixon (Boop! The Musical), Pascal Pastrana (A Beautiful Noise), Kayla Pecchioni (Paradise Square), Mariah Resheg Reives (Funny Girl), Dan Rosales (Trevor: The Musical), Dave Schoonover (Bad Cinderella), Derek Jordan Taylor (Funny Girl), Tanairi Sade Vazquez (On Your Feet!) and Katie Webber (Rock of Ages). Kurt Csolak, Carissa Gaughran, Samantha Pollino, Alex Prakken, Jake Trammel and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel round out the full cast as swings.

Directed by Marc Bruni, the musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel features a book by Kait Kerrigan, music and lyrics by Tony nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen and choreography by Dominique Kelley, with arrangements by Howland, orchestrations by Howland and Kim Scharnberg and music direction by Daniel Edmonds. The classic story follows a self-made millionaire seeking out the American Dream in the midst of the country’s hedonistic Jazz Age.

The Great Gatsby's Broadway creative team also includes scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier.