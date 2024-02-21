The Denim Diaries with A Beautiful Noise’s Amber Ardolino, Episode 4: Happy 500 Shows!

In January, Amber Ardolino donned the blue jeans (and blond wig) to play Marcia Murphey in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical opposite Nick Fradiani’s Neil Diamond. Now she’s taking fans behind the scenes of the hit-packed, sequin-studded musical.

In the fourth episode of The Denim Diaries, Ardolino speaks with choreography-slaying original company member Tatiani Lofton, captures dresser Michelle McLaughlin in action backstage, celebrates 500 shows and attends a Valentine’s Day party (along with some Back to the Future gatecrashers). Also expect a special appearance by "Mother"—and find out Ardolino’s chip of choice.

Episodes air on Broadway.com every Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.