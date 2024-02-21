Feud's Ella Beatty to Replace Elle Fanning in Broadway's Appropriate at the Belasco

Ella Beatty will play the role of the young hippie-minded River in Appropriate when the production transfers to the Belasco Theatre next month. She takes over for Elle Fanning, who exits the production when it concludes its run at Second Stage's Hayes Theater on March 3. The play will then resume performances at the Belasco on March 25, running through June 23.

Beatty can currently be seen in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans on FX. A Juilliard graduate, she is also the daughter of Warren Beatty and current Oscar nominee Annette Bening. The show will retain the rest of its cast for the move: Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Michael Esper, Natalie Gold, Graham Campbell and Alyssa Emily Marvin, as well as young performers Lincoln Cohen and Everett Sobers who share the role of Ainsley.

Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate centers on the tumultuous reunion of the Lafayette family and the messy excavation of long-hidden secrets.