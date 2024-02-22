Spring Preview: Take a Tour of New 42 Studios, Where Broadway Shows Are Born and Community Converges on the Elevator

New 42 Studios has the best elevators in New York City. Considering the building’s theatrical clientele, the chances of a private concert are not insubstantial. Plus, no matter where the doors open, the sounds of a new Broadway musical will be seeping through the nearest studio wall—especially during the rush of spring openings.

With 18 new productions coming to Broadway over the next two months, Broadway Show correspondent Perry Sook seized the opportunity to witness the frenzy of New 42 at high season. Watch as Sr. Director of Studio Operations Ed Stallsworth takes him on a tour of the building, which inevitably leads to a run-in with stars of The Notebook and a sneak peek inside a rehearsal room with Broadway veteran James T. Lane.

Sook also sits down with New 42’s CEO Russell Granet, who discovered the magic of the elevators long ago. “If you ride the elevators, not only are you gonna know people coming on and off floor by floor, but what’s really fascinating is to watch the artists in the building recognize each other,” Granet says about the bustling rehearsal space's small-town feel. “It’s a relatively small community,” he adds. “And to see the camaraderie and the love and the artistry on the elevator…It is pretty spectacular.”

The Broadway Show Credits: Directed by Zack R. Smith | Producers: Paul Wontorek and Beth Stevens | Senior Producers: Caitlin Moynihan and Lindsey Sullivan | Videographers: Born in Brooklyn, Luis Ferrá, Eddie Lebron