Spring Preview 2024: Everything You Need to Know About the 18 Shows Set to Open on Broadway

‘Tis the season to see a Broadway show! Next month kicks off a marathon of Broadway openings, with a total of 18 productions taking to stages across the Theater District. From new twists on classic dramas to musical renderings of your favorite novels, find out what’s coming to the Great White Way this spring.

DOUBT: A PARABLE

DRAMA; OPENS 3/7

John Patrick Shanley’s 2005 Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama returns to Broadway in a Roundabout Theatre Company production directed by Scott Ellis. Oscar and Tony nominee Amy Ryan and Tony winner Liev Schreiber lead the cast as Sister Aloysius, an exacting Catholic school principal, and Father Flynn, the man she suspects of sexual misconduct with a student. Joined on stage by Zoe Kazan and Quincy Tyler Bernstine, the accomplished quartet will leave audiences disquieted and questioning everything. In Previews / Opens March 7 / Todd Haimes Theatre

Joy Woods and Ryan Vasquez as Middle Allie and Noah in "The Notebook" in Chicago

(Photo: Liz Lauren)

THE NOTEBOOK

MUSICAL; OPENS 3/14

Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson makes her Broadway composing debut in the musical adaptation of America’s favorite tear-jerker. Based on the Nicholas Sparks novel that became an indelible film starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, The Notebook follows the lifelong love story of Noah and Allie, penned for the stage by Bekah Brunstetter and co-directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams. The central lovers are inhabited by three pairs of actors, theatrically depicting the elusiveness of memory while also satisfying Broadway’s craving for a full-throttle romance. Previews February 10 / Opens March 14 / Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

DRAMA; OPENS 3/18

Henrik Ibsen’s oft-revived drama returns to Broadway with a heavy-hitting cast and creative team. Fresh off the acclaimed HBO series Succession, Jeremy Strong stars as Dr. Thomas Stockman opposite The Sopranos alum Michael Imperioli as his brother Peter. The play, which dives into the painfully relevant topics of hypocrisy and governmental corruption, is newly adapted by Amy Herzog, who brought her Tony-nominated adaptation of Ibsen’s A Doll’s House to Broadway just last season. This production, however, is also a family affair, with Herzog’s Tony-winning husband Sam Gold at the helm. Previews February 27 / Opens March 18 / Circle in the Square Theatre

Paul Alexander Nolan, Isabelle McCalla and Grant Gustin lead "Water for Elephants" on Broadway

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

MUSICAL; OPENS 3/21

The circus comes to Broadway in this stylized musical, directed by Jessica Stone, that takes audiences inside the Benzini Brothers’ Depression-era traveling show. Sara Gruen’s bestselling novel is adapted by book writer Rick Elice and the band PigPen Theatre Co., which makes its Broadway debut with an American folk-inspired score. Audiences will also get to see The Flash and Glee veteran Grant Gustin in his Broadway debut as Jacob, alongside Broadway veteran Isabelle McCalla, who breaks out a new bag of tricks as Benzini headliner Marlena. If you identify as both a theater lover and a thrill seeker, this is the musical for you. Previews February 24 / Opens March 21 / Imperial Theatre

THE WHO’S TOMMY

MUSICAL; OPENS 3/28

The watershed rock musical The Who’s Tommy comes back to Broadway for the first time since its 1993 debut. And unlike most revivals, the original creators are taking a second stab at their already lauded material, giving the show fresh eyes for a new millennium. The Who’s lead songwriter Pete Townshend (a Tony Award winner for his score) rebuilds his collaboration with his co-book writer and director Des McAnuff for this new production, which comes to Broadway off of a buzzy Chicago run last summer. Ali Louis Bourzgui reprises the title role in a breakout Broadway debut, so if you want to watch a star be born, the Nederlander Theatre is the place to be. Previews March 8 / Opens March 28 / Nederlander Theatre

Sky Lakota-Lynch and Brody Grant star as Johnny and Ponyboy in Broadway's "The Outsiders"

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

THE OUTSIDERS

MUSICAL; OPENS 4/11

Whether you cried over S.E. Hinton’s 1967 coming-of-age novel or swooned over Francis Ford Coppola’s cast of heartthrobs in the 1983 film, the story of camaraderie and class conflict in The Outsiders has staying power. Now audiences can meet Ponyboy Michael Curtis in a new way on stage in the musical adaptation, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony nominee Adam Rapp, Tony Award winner Justin Levine and the folk duo Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance). Starring Brody Grant in his Broadway debut, the show, directed by Danya Taymor, features a cast of up-and-coming performers who are raring to remind audiences what it means to stay gold. Previews March 16 / Opens April 11 / Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

LEMPICKA

MUSICAL; OPENS 4/14

Powerhouse singer Eden Espinosa is back on Broadway for the first time in 20 years in this original musical about Polish painter Tamara de Lempicka. The show is helmed by Hadestown’s Tony-winning director Rachel Chavkin and features a collaboration between Carson Kreitzer (book and lyrics) and Matt Gould (book and music). Together, they weave biographical details of the artist’s life into a story about how art—and a powerful muse (played by Amber Iman)—can change the fabric of a life. The musical also brings Tony winner Beth Leavel back to the stage, so if you love hearing formidable women belt their faces off, this show is a sure thing. Previews March 19 / OIpens April 14 / Longacre Theatre

Eden Espinosa takes on the title role in "Lempicka" (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

THE WIZ

MUSICAL; OPENS 4/17

Everybody rejoice! After premiering in Baltimore and launching a whirlwind national tour, the joyous all-Black reimagining of the classic L. Frank Baum story and MGM movie musical arrives on Broadway. Wayne Brady plays the titular Wiz, Deborah Cox plays Glinda and Nichelle Lewis fills those big glittering slippers as Dorothy. The show boasts a dynamite creative team: Amber Ruffin has updated the book, choreographer to the stars JaQuel Knight (ever seen the clip to “Single Ladies”?) brings the moves, Joseph Joubert orchestrates the funky, vibrant score by Charlie Smalls and Schele Williams directs her second show of the season. Ready to have “Ease On Down the Road” stuck in your head for weeks? Previews March 29 / Opens April 17 / Marquis Theatre

Nikki M. James as Ida B. Wells in "Suffs" off-Broadway (Photo: Joan Marcus)

SUFFS

MUSICAL; OPENS 4/18

Multi-hyphenate theater artist Shaina Taub makes her Broadway debut as the composer, book writer and star of her long-percolating passion project Suffs. The original musical—which now boasts Hillary Clinton and Malala Yousafzai as producers—goes inside the women’s suffrage movement of the early 20th century, illuminating the lesser-known nuances of the fight for the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. Taub stars as leader Alice Paul and is joined by an all femme-identifying cast, speckled with stage favorites including Tony nominee Jenn Colella and Tony winner Nikki M. James. Entertaining and edifying in turns, Suffs is a musical that will inspire audiences to keep marching. Previews March 26 / Opens April 18 / Music Box Theatre

STEREOPHONIC

DRAMA; OPENS 4/19

Transferring to Broadway after a sold-out run off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons, David Adjmi’s play—loosely but clearly inspired by the story of Fleetwood Mac making Rumours—is set in a California recording studio in 1976 and ‘77 as a rock band tries to record their new album while their personal lives descend into chaos. Daniel Aukin directs and Will Butler of Arcade Fire wrote the songs, performed live on stage by a cast that includes Will Brill, Sarah Pidgeon and Succession’s Juliana Canfield. Previews April 3 / Opens April 18 / John Golden Theatre

Shoshana Bean and Maleah Joi Moon in "Hell's Kitchen" off-Broadway (Photo: Joan Marcus)

HELL’S KITCHEN

MUSICAL; OPENS 4/20

Alicia Keys brings her songbook to Broadway in a new musical inspired by her upbringing in the notorious New York City neighborhood. With direction by Michael Greif, book writer Kristoffer Diaz borrows elements of Keys’ life to mold the character of Ali (Maleah Joi Moon) in her Broadway debut, an energetic teenager seeking independence from her strict mother Jersey (Tony nominee Shoshana Bean). After stumbling upon a piano teacher and mentor, Miss Liza Jane (Kecia Lewis), Ali finds freedom and expression through music. Exhilaratingly choreographed by Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen bottles the vitality of New York City in a musical that underscores the power of art and community. Previews March 28 / Opens April 20 / Shubert Theatre

CABARET

MUSICAL; OPENS 4/21

The August Wilson Theatre will undergo a dramatic transformation for this transfer of Rebecca Frecknall's Olivier Award-winning West End production of the Kander and Ebb musical. Before curtain time, audience members get to explore the sordid immersive Weimar Berlin hotspot, the Kit Kat Club—David Lynch vibes pervade the spaces designed by Tom Scutt—and meet its motley semi-clad misfits. Eddie Redmayne reprises his Olivier Award-winning performance as the Emcee while Gayle Rankin slinks into the role of the Toast of Mayfair, Sally Bowles. Previews April 1 / Opens April 21 / August Wilson Theatre

Gayle Rankin stars as Sally Bowles in "Cabaret" (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL

MUSICAL; OPENS 4/22

Forty years since those smooth ‘80s hitmakers Huey Lewis and the News released the slick, upbeat FM radio staple “The Heart of Rock and Roll,” a new musical set to the band’s catchiest tunes is here. It follows Bobby (Corey Cott), the frontman of a less-than-successful rock band, who is ready to give up his rockstar dreams until he meets the boss’s daughter Cassandra (McKenzie Kurtz). The show features such punch-the-air numbers as “The Power of Love,” “Hip to Be Square,” "Workin’ For A Livin’," "Stuck With You" and “If This Is It.” Previews March 29 / Opens April 22 / James Earl Jones Theatre

Michael Stuhlbarg leads "Patriots" on Broadway (Photo c/o The Press Room)

PATRIOTS

DRAMA; OPENS 4/22

Tony nominee Michael Stuhlbarg plays Boris Berezovsky, a computer whiz-turned-Russian billionaire who becomes a Kremlin insider and uses his power to assist in the hypersonic cruise missile-like rise of Vladimir Putin—only to regret it. Will Keen reprises his role as Putin, for which he earned an Olivier Award. Rupert Goold directs this political thriller from the piercing quill of Netflix’s The Crown creator Peter Morgan, in a limited engagement. Previews April 1 / Opens April 22 / Ethel Barrymore Theatre

MARY JANE

DRAMA; OPENS 4/23

Rachel McAdams plays Mary Jane, a single mother whose unflagging humor and optimism is put to the test in an impossible family situation. The craftily constructed play—the second work by Pulitzer Prize winner Amy Herzog this season—originated off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop, starring Carrie Coon. This time around, April Matthis, Susan Pourfar, Lily Santiago and Brenda Wehle play the wise women of Mary Jane’s makeshift family. Anne Kauffman directs. Previews April 2 / Opens April 23 / Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

UNCLE VANYA

DRAMA; OPENS 4/24

The ever-avuncular Steve Carell plays the title role in Chekhov’s tale of regret, unrequited love and climate change awareness on a rural estate, here adapted by What the Constitution Means to Me playwright Heidi Schreck and directed by Lila Neugebauer. The show also stars The Good Place’s William Jackson Harper as Astrov, Tony Award winner Alfred Molina as Alexander Serabryakov, Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose (The Color Purple) as Yelena and The Newsroom’s Alison Pill as Sonya. Previews April 2 / Opens April 24 / Vivian Beaumont Theatre

Eva Noblezada and Jeremy Jordan in "The Great Gatsby" at Paper Mill Playhouse

(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

THE GREAT GATSBY

MUSICAL; OPENS 4/25

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Jazz Age (but ageless) story of a rich guy throwing extravagant parties to impress a girl comes to Broadway. A hit at Paper Mill Playhouse last year, the new musical is directed by Marc Bruni with Tony nominees Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada reprising their roles as the debonair Jay Gatsby and sweet, sad Daisy Buchanan, respectively. (The cast also includes an exquisite yellow Rolls-Royce and a blue Pierce-Arrow.) Tony nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen provide the 1920s-inspired score; Dominique Kelley sets the cast a’foxtrotting. Previews March 29 / Opens April 25 / Broadway Theatre

MOTHER PLAY

DRAMA; OPENS 4/25

Second Stage presents the latest from Pulitzer-winning playwright Paula Vogel, a blisteringly humorous family drama, set in Washington, D.C. in the ‘60s, centering on a strong-willed mother with two children relocating to a new apartment. Jessica Lange, who won a Tony for her last Broadway outing, as Mary Tyrone in A Long Day’s Journey Into Night, plays the mother, while Jim Parsons (Boys in the Band, The Big Band Theory) and Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger (To Kill a Mockingbird) play the kids. Previews April 2 / Opens April 25 / Hayes Theater