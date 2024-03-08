The Who’s Tommy Is About to Rock Out on Broadway

Ali Louis Bourzgui and the cast of "Tommy" in Chicago (Photo by Liz Lauren)

The Who’s Tommy, the rock opera based on the 1969 concept album, will have its first preview performance on March 8 at the Nederlander Theatre, with an official opening set for March 28. The show stars Ali Louis Bourzgui as Tommy, with Alison Luff as Mrs. Walker, Adam Jacobs as Captain Walker, John Ambrosino as Uncle Ernie, Bobby Conte as Cousin Kevin and Christina Sajous as Acid Queen.

The show is a reimagined version of the musical that opened on Broadway in 1993, helmed by original Tony Award-winning director Des McAnuff. The Who’s Tommy also features a Tony-winning score by The Who’s Pete Townshend, who co-wrote the Tony-nominated book with McAnuff.

After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior. The show features such numbers as "See Me, Feel Me," "I'm Free," “Pinball Wizard” and “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

“I'm such a big music fan and there's this huge legacy with that role,” Bourzgui told Broadway.com, “where you get to perform this amazing rock opera and these iconic songs, but then still bring an element of theater to it."

The revival’s creative team includes choreographer Lorin Latarro, music supervisor and arranger Ron Melrose, musical director and orchestrator Rick Fox, scenic designer David Korins, projection designer Peter Nigrini, costume designer Sarafina Bush, lighting designer Amanda Zieve, sound designer Gareth Owen and wig and hair designer Charles LaPointe.