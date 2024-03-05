Wicked Hands Mary Kate Morrissey and Alexandra Socha the Keys to Oz, with Donna McKechnie, Brad Oscar & More

Wicked welcomes a host of new Ozians to Broadway's Gershwin Theatre on March 5. The new stars join the cast on the heels of Wicked's landmark 20th anniversary.

Mary Kate Morrissey and Alexandra Socha will assume the roles of Elphaba and Glinda, the musical's leading pair of witches. The company will also feature Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie as Madame Morrible, Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar as the Wizard and Natalie Ortega as Nessarose. Rounding out the principal cast of Wicked are Jordan Litz as Fiyero, Jake Pedersen as Boq and William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony winner Wayne Cilento. The production opened on October 30, 2003, earning 10 Tony nominations including Best Musical.