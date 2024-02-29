The Great Gatsby’s Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Tease How the Page-to-Stage Musical Will Come Alive on Broadway

The Great Gatsby—in all its hedonistic, Jazz-Age glory—begins its Broadway run at the fittingly lavish Broadway Theatre on March 29. Directed by Marc Bruni, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel about a man futilely reaching for the American Dream, is given new life by Jason Howland (music), Nathan Tysen (lyrics) and Kait Kerrigan (book). At an event suited for the Roaring Twenties, The Broadway Show caught up with a few members of the new musical’s cast, including co-stars Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, who star as ill-fated lovers Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan—and even previewed a bit of their onstage romance in song.

“The great thing about this show is that the source material is so beloved that we’re constantly trying to rise to its level,” said Jordan, a Tony nominee well known for his Broadway turns in Newsies and Waitress. “It’s of such an epic scope that to not sing it almost feels wrong.” Noblezada, a two-time Tony nominee for Miss Saigon and Hadestown, agreed with her scene partner: “That grandness, that fantasy really comes alive in this production,” she said. “I’m excited to share that with people.”

Meanwhile, Eric Anderson—a seasoned Broadway veteran and this production’s Meyer Wolfsheim—made what is likely the most relatable comment of the day. “Great Gatsby I read in high school, and I also read it last week,” he remarked. “I got a lot more out of it last week.”