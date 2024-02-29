Hadestown’s Lola Tung and Jordan Fisher May Hail From TV, But They’re No Broadway Intruders

When Lola Tung plays her final performance as Eurydice in Broadway’s Hadestown on March 17, she’ll have spent only slightly more than a month in the Underworld of the Walter Kerr Theatre. Tung arrived as the untested young star of Amazon’s coming-of-age series The Summer I Turned Pretty, but she’s made an impactful Broadway debut in a short amount of time—a pivotal experience that she and her onstage Orpheus, Jordan Fisher, had the chance to unpack on The Broadway Show.

“I felt like I was intruding almost,” Tung says about joining the cast of the Tony-winning musical. “Coming from the TV world right before this, I was like, ‘I don’t want to be in anyone’s way, I don’t want to mess anything up.’ And everyone just completely embraced me and has allowed me to be vulnerable in the same way that Eurydice is able to when she and Orpheus are together.”

Fisher—now a four-time Broadway veteran who also got his start on screen in things like ABC’s The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Disney’s Teen Beach movies—relates to Tung’s trajectory. “Lola has dreamt of doing something like this and has come around to it the exact same way that I did. People getting to know us on TV and film first and being pleasantly surprised,” Fisher relates. “To be able to watch that a decade removed from that [experience] with Lola,” he adds, tearing up and trailing off thoughtfully. “What we do is really hard.”

Hear what else Fisher and Tung had to say about their time together on Broadway, including a choice anecdote that brings out Tung’s pre-teen Hamilton superfan.